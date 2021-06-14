Typically, it appears the recent heatwave has come to an end, and the 12,000 members of the Tartan Army lucky enough to have tickets for the big match can expect conditions to be dry and cloudy, with a temperature of around 14C.
The 6,000 or so heading to the Glasgow Green Euro 2020 Fan Zone can, of course, expect the same mild conditions.
All across Scotland there will be cooler, fresher conditions than Sunday, when temperatures hit 25C in places.
There will be bright and sunny spells everywhere, but it will remain mostly cloudy, with the chance of some scattered showers, especially for the Northern and Western Isles, the North-west Highlands and Argyll.
There will be early evening sunshine across the country.