Typically, it appears the recent heatwave has come to an end, and the 12,000 members of the Tartan Army lucky enough to have tickets for the big match can expect conditions to be dry and cloudy, with a temperature of around 14C.

The 6,000 or so heading to the Glasgow Green Euro 2020 Fan Zone can, of course, expect the same mild conditions.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

All across Scotland there will be cooler, fresher conditions than Sunday, when temperatures hit 25C in places.

There will be bright and sunny spells everywhere, but it will remain mostly cloudy, with the chance of some scattered showers, especially for the Northern and Western Isles, the North-west Highlands and Argyll.

There will be early evening sunshine across the country.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

It will be dry and cloudy when Scotland kicks off its Euro 2020 campaign in Glasgow on Monday afternoon.