Scotland weather: Met Office issue yellow weather warning for west coast on Saturday

The met office has issued a yellow weather warning for certain parts of Scotland on Saturday - which could lead to travel disruption as the Old Firm match begins just after noon in Glasgow today.

By Liam Smillie
Saturday, 3rd September 2022, 10:01 am
Updated Saturday, 3rd September 2022, 10:02 am
A weather warning has been issued
The yellow weather warning is in effect for most of Northern Ireland - and a large portion of the west coast of Scotland, stopping just after Greenock.

It is possible that the yellow weather warning could come into effect further east - as the weather warning was expanded by the Met Office in a North-Easterly direction yesterday morning.

There is a warning of ‘occasional periods of heavy rain through Saturday’ and the chance of travel disruption.

