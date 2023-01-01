The first bank holiday of 2023 is set to be a very icy affair, with overnight temperatures plunging to -8.

A snow plough clears the A939 after heavy snowfall in the Highlands.

While Monday represents the best conditions for a New Year walk, the Met Office has warned anyone stepping out that slippery surfaces will be an issue.

A nationwide warning covers the entire country, from the English border to the tip of Shetland. Showers of rain, sleet and snow were expected to freeze overnight, resulting in treacherous conditions on untreated roads and pavements. A low of minus 8.6C was recorded in Altnaharra in the Highlands on Saturday night, and similar overnight temperatures were expected in rural spots on Sunday.

Traffic Scotland yesterday used its Twitter feed to warn of snow settling on the A9 at Daviot and Drumochter, near Inverness, with reports of heavy snow around Aviemore and Kingussie.

Pictures showed whiteout conditions affecting nearby Carrbridge.

Dan Stroud of the Met Office said: ”There has been a lot of rain and hill snow around in Scotland on New Year’s Day.

“Monday will be a pretty cold day, with most of Scotland experiencing a fine and pleasant bank holiday Monday.

“But it is worth noting that temperatures will be very low in the morning. On Hogmanay, we registered a reading of Minus 8.6C (16F) at Altnahara in Sutherland.

“Something in that ballpark figure is expected on Sunday night as well, making things really cold on Monday morning.”

It comes as the transport network continues to recover from downpours and flooding last Friday.

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) warned people to steer clear of receding flood water.

Sepa had 10 Regional flood alerts, 29 local flood warnings and a severe flood warning in place for Dumfries on Friday. Impacts across the country were significant, with levels at the River Nith being the highest ever recorded, and higher than Storm Frank in 2015 and flooding in December 1982.

Marc Becker, Flood Duty Manager at SEPA, said: “Across New Years Day, Scots and visitors to Scotland will rightly be out enjoying all that Scotland has to offer. Today we’ll see only occasional rain showers and hill snow in parts of Scotland. Flood water continues to recede in affected Southern and Central Scotland regions. Whilst we want everyone to enjoy the very best of Scotland’s New Year, we urge people living, working and travelling today to take care, steer clear of receding flood water and follow the latest information from SEPA, transport authorities and Police Scotland.”

The West Coast Main Line was closed due to a landslip south of Carstairs in South Lanarkshire, while the Argyle Line was also be shut throughout Saturday as water levels on the River Clyde remained high.