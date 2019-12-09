Scotland weather: Heavy rain set to blast parts of the country this week

Have your say

Scotland is set to be hit with heavy rainfall this week, with a wet weather warning issued for large parts of the country.

The Met Office has issued a yellow severe warning for the majority of the west coast starting from 6am to 3pm on Tuesday, December 10.

The public are being urged to take care over this period and to plan ahead, as transport services are likely to be affected.

A spokesperson for the Met Office said: "Rain, heavy at times will cross Scotland during Tuesday accompanied by strong and gusty winds.

"Rainfall accumulations widely 20 to 40mm locally 60mm over high ground of western Scotland.

"Much of the rainfall will occur in a short time period.

"Winds will gust widely 40 to 50mph inland with 60mph possible in coastal areas."