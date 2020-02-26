Scotland weather forecast: yellow weather warnings issued as snow, sleet and hail to blast the country

Scotland is set to be blasted with freezing weather conditions as a yellow weather warning is issued for snow, sleet and hail.

The Met Office is warning the wintry showers could lead to icy stretches, likely resulting in some travel disruption in parts.

The Met Office is warning the wintry showers could lead to icy stretches (Photo: Shutterstock)

Snow, sleet and hail

The yellow weather alert has been issued for parts of Scotland today (26 Feb), with the warning in place until 10am on Thursday (27 Feb).

The warning extends to south west Scotland, the Lothian Borders and the Strathclyde area, including Glasgow, East Ayrshire and Inverclyde.

Wintry showers are expected to hit Scotland through Wednesday night into Thursday morning, particularly over western Scotland, before developing more widely across parts of northern England, the north Midlands and north Wales.

Commuters are warned the unsettled conditions will leave surfaces wet and slippery, leading to icy stretches on untreated surfaces, and some road and railways are likely to be affected, with longer journey times expected.

Showers will fall as a mixture of hail, sleet and snow, with some areas expected to see between one and three cm of snow, mainly above 100m.

The forecast in full

The forecast for the Strathclyde area today (26 Feb) is mostly bright, with some occasional sunny periods interspersed with wintry showers.

Chilly winds are expected, particularly around the coast and over the islands, with temperatures peaking at 6C.

Heading into this evening, the wintry showers will continue and a widespread frost will develop away from the coast, with ice readily forming on untreated surfaces.

Temperatures will plummet to a brisk -2C.

Snow, sleet and hail showers are forecast to continue on Thursday morning, although snow will mostly be confined to higher ground during the day.