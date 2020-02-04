Scotland weather forecast: Strong winds of up to 80mph expected this week

Have your say

The Met Office has issue a yellow warning for strong winds across the country.

The forecast shows gusts of 70, possibly 80 mph, are due to sweep across parts of the country, particularly around exposed coasts and hills in the north and west.

Travel disruptions are expected across Scotland due to the weather conditions.

A Met Office spokeswoman said: "Very strong winds are likely across much of the UK later Saturday and through Sunday.

"Gusts of 50 to 60 mph are likely across many inland areas, with gusts 70, possibly 80 mph around some exposed coasts and hills, especially in the north and west.

"Heavy rain will be an additional hazard, especially over western hills.

Strong winds expected across the whole of Scotland this week picture: MetOffice and JPI Media

"Winds of this strength across a wide area have the potential to produce disruption to transport, along with some coastal impacts, especially in the west."