Through Thursday night, a ‘batch’ of heavy rain is expected to arrive in the south-west of Scotland with heavy bursts expected to come into the central belt.

A Met Office spokeswoman said we can expected a ‘wet and windy’ end to the night as we come into Friday- the first day of October – with lowest temperatures expected to be in Cairngorms at 5C at 5am.

Through the Friday morning, the rain is expected to expand across the country right out to Caithness, pushing northwards.

‘Pre-longed heavy rain and wind with a risk of thunder’ is expected across the country over the next few days, according to the Met Office (Photo: John Devlin).

"A window of brighter weather for a while for the Northern Isles on Friday morning”, commented the Met Office Spokewoman.

However, added that a ‘rash’ of showers will arrive from the western half of the country. She said: “These showers could turn heavy with an outside chance of thunder" as midday approaches with temperatures of 11C in both Edinburgh and Glasgow.

Later on Friday, wind is expected to pick up ‘further strength’ due to low pressure coming from the north west of Scotland where the ‘tightest winds’ will be.

Showers will continue to make progress on Friday night particularly in the north and west of Scotland.

‘Showery bursts’ will continue into Saturday morning, particularly in Dumfries and Galloway and Border regions. We can perhaps expect some brighter skies in the north east at lunchtime where the best weather is expected to be.

Yet a ‘blustery breeze’ is expected to dominate with temperatures on average expected to hit 11C and 12C.

On Saturday night, more clouds will come in with heavy rain creating gales, particularly in Shetland, but then turning to showery as the night progresses where we resume a ‘sunshine and shower scenario.’

Network Rail Scotland has put out a warning of ‘heavy rain and wind forecast across Scotland over the next few days.’

In response to the weather, A Network Rail Spokesperson said: “We’ll have extra staff, water pumps and other vital kit on standby.”

