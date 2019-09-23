Scotland weather forecast: Here’s when thunderstorms are set to hit Scotland this week

Having experienced an unseasonably warm September weekend, Scotland it set to be battered by rain and storms throughout the week.

This is how the weather is looking across Scotland until Sunday 30 September, according to the Met Office.

Tuesday 24 September

Across Scotland it will be mostly cloudy and misty with fog affected the east coast. There will be heavy showers at first, easing for a time before returning again during the afternoon and evening.

Temperatures will reach a maximum of between 18 and 20 degrees celsius.

Edinburgh will be set to experience some thunder on Tuesday, starting at 3pm and lasting until around 7pm.

Glasgow is also set to experience some thunder on Tuesday at 1pm for an hour.

The Highlands will also feel the effects of thunder on Tuesday at 4pm for an hour.

Wednesday 25 September

Following the rain, cloud and thunder on Tuesday, Wednesday will also bring clouds and further showers.

Maximum temperature will reach between 14 and 17 degrees celsius.

Thursday 26 September

On Thursday, there will be more showers throughout the day, changing to cloudy around the early evening.

Max temperature will be between seven and 16 degrees celsius.

Friday 27 September

Across Scotland there will be a mix of weather conditions.

In the Dumfries, Galloway, Lothian and Borders weather forecast and the Strathclyde forecast, the Met Office predicts light showers changing to sunny intervals by late morning.

In the Central, Tayside and Fife forecast, it predicts clouds turning to sunny intervals by late morning.

The Grampian weather forecast sees clouds changing into showers by lunchtime.

For the Highlands and Eilean Siar forecast, there are more thunderstorms on the menu. At 7am, there will be thunder last for an hour, giving way into showers and sunny intervals. Thunder will return at 4pm well into Saturday.

Saturday 29 September

The Highlands and Eilean Siar forecast sees the Friday evening thunderstorms rolling to 10am. Thunder showers will make an appearance at 1pm and 4pm.

The rest of Scotland is set to experience clouds and light showers throughout the morning.

Sunday 30 September

Sunday will see an end to the rain that will work across Scotland throughout the week.

While the rain has stopped, it will still be cloudy, with maximum temperatures reaching between six and 15 degrees celsius.