Scotland weather: Flood warnings in place as heavy rain to hit country before weekend

Parts of Scotland which have already been saturated by heavy rainfall and flooding are braced as forecasters warn of a further deluge.

Persistent rain has seen the Met Office raise yellow weather warnings across parts of southern Scotland and Strathclyde as well as northwestern England and Wales as recovery efforts continue following Storm Dennis.

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) has eight flood warnings in place for: Upper Tay, Pitlochry to Ballinluig, Logierait to Jubilee Bridge, Innerpeffray to Bridge of Earn, Crieff to Innerpeffray, Carse of Lennoch to Lochlane, Ballinluig to Logierait.

There are a further 11 flood alerts issued for Easter Ross and Great Glen, Moy Bridge, Tayside, Argyll and Bute, Ayrshire and Arran, Central, Dumfries and Galloway, Findhorn Nairn Moray and Speyside, Scottish Borders, Skye and Lochaber, West Central Scotland, Wester Ross.

A flood alert is an early indication of potential flooding whereas a flood warning means flooding is imminent.

Rain fell heavily across northern and western parts of Britain on Wednesday night, Met Office forecaster Mark Wilson said, adding it was likely to continue until about 3pm.

But some relief reprieve was on the way later on Thursday, Mr Wilson said.

"The rain will clear through the west in the afternoon then through the southeast later," he said.

People can look forward to "sunshine and showers" later in the day, the forecaster added.

Yet the dry spell may be short-lived.

Met Office weather warnings on Friday

Weather warnings are already in place on Friday with heavy rain expected across western Scotland and winds of up to 65mph predicted for the south east of the nation.

Gusty winds are also expected to strengthen at the end of the working week.