Scotland tipped to enjoy the hottest day of the year today

Scotland is set for another scorcher as forecasters say today could be the hottest day of the year so far.

A short hot spell will see the mercury climb across the country, with temperatures expected to hit 30C in the north west Highlands on Friday.

In west Scotland it could reach 27 or 28C, while in Edinburgh it will be a cooler 20C and Aberdeen will only see highs of around 17C.

The highest temperature ever recorded north of the border came exactly one year ago, on 28 June 2018, when Motherwell North Lanarkshire enjoyed a sweltering 33.2C.

Across Europe, hot Saharan winds have brought scorching weather with temperatures in some parts exceeding 40C (104F).

Meteorologists put more than half of France on alert for high temperatures, while in Germany rescue services urged people to look out for young children, the elderly and others at risk in hot conditions.

On Thursday Edinburgh residents basked in the sunshine in Princes Street Gardens (pictured)

Met Office forecaster Bonnie Diamond said: “Friday has 30C possible in Scotland's Highlands.

“Heat from Africa could challenge all-time records across Europe, including France's 44.1C temperature record, with the mid-40s possible in France and Spain.

“England has a 30 per cent chance of temperatures higher than the 35.6C June record on Saturday.

"Highs will be widely over 30C in the South-East.”