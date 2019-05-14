Scotland set to sizzle in temperatures hotter than California on Wednesday

SCOTLAND’S May heatwave is set to peak tomorrow with some parts of the country expected to bask in temperatures higher than California.

Met Office forecasters predict clear skies and hot temperatures across much of Scotland as the jet stream continues to flow northwards over the UK.

It will bright and sunny almost everywhere on what is going to be the hottest day of a very warm week. Some forecasters say it might even be the hottest day of the year so far.

The mercury will rise higher north of the border than the rest of the UK, with Glasgow expected to enjoy the best of the balmy weather.

Temperatures in Scotland’s largest city will soar to above 23C around midday, making it hotter than the likes of San Francisco (17C), Los Angeles (22C) and San Diego (21C) on Wednesday.

Fort William, Aviemore, Ullapool and Galashiels will also see temperatures in excess of 20C, while Edinburgh, Inverness and Ayr are tipped to fall narrowly short with highs of 19C.

Forecasters urge sunseekers to make the most of the cloudless skies, however, with heavy cloud cover and pockets of rain expected to hit much of Scotland ahead of the weekend.

