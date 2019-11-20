Scotland sees coldest night of the autumn but escapes worst weather

Temperatures dropped to nearly minus 10C on Monday night - the coldest of the autumn so far.

According to the Met Office, the mercury fell to minus 9.9C (14.2F) in Braemar, Aberdeenshire.

Nine of the ten coldest locations overnight across the UK were north of the Border.

The coldest location in England was Redesdale Camp in Northumberland, where the temperature was recorded at minus 7.1C (19.2F).

Last night and early this morning the coldest temperatures in Scotland were predicted to be in Aberdeenshire and Grampian at around minus 4C and minus 5C, particularly on hilltops.

The Met Office said Scotland was likely to see warmer temperatures for the rest of the week and would be free of flooding which has struck parts of England. “The bulk of weather systems are affecting the south of the UK at the moment,” the Met Office said.

“There is a southerly wind bringing with it warmer air which means temperatures in Scotland will not fall too much.

“This means will be drier in the north of Scotland with temperatures not dropping to what we saw at the start of the week.

“But there will most likely be a few places where it will drop below zero.

“Through the rest this week Scotland is likely to see warmer temperatures, particularly in the east where it will be bright and clear.”

Overnight rainfall is expected in southern Scotland while the west and parts of the south will see cloud and rain.

Braemar also saw one of the first snowfalls across Scotland, along with the Glenshee ski centre. However, snow is not predicted to fall across the rest of Scotland in the near future.

Forecasters said the UK had already seen 68 per cent of its expected monthly rain.

Nottinghamshire has been the wettest county, having had 189 per cent of its average November rainfall by the 17th.

Parts of the Midlands and Yorkshire suffered days of flooding after torrential rain earlier this month, and Sheffield has already had its wettest ever autumn, with 17.4in (440.8mm) of rainfall so far this season.

The previous record of 16.7in (425.2mm) was set in 2000.

On the other hand, western and northern Scotland have had a much drier month, and Shetland had only had 17 per cent of its monthly rainfall by the same point.

Wind is due to reach 40-50mph, which is normal at this time of year.