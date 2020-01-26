Scotland's weather: Yellow warning issued for ice and snow

The Met Office have issued a yellow weather warning for ice and snow.

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning from midnight tonight for snow and ice in Northern Scotland, with showers turning increasingly wintry overnight Sunday and continuing Monday. Plus the colder temperatures are expected to bring icy patches, which may cause disruption.

The yellow warning for ice covers all of the central belt, Northern Ireland and North England, and is from midnight tonight until 10am tomorrow, Monday 27 January.

A statement from the Met Office says: "An area of rain and hill snow will move eastwards across northern England, southern and central Scotland on Sunday night.

"As this clears surface temperatures will rapidly fall below freezing with ice expected to form quite widely, though coastal areas seeing more limited icy stretches.

"Hill snow is expected above around 100 m in central Scotland and above around 300 m in southern Scotland and the far north of England with 2-6 cm of snow possible, mainly for central Scotland".

What the Met Office say to expect

Some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces

Probably some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths

Some roads and railways may be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services

