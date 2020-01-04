Scotland's weather: Yellow warning issued for high winds

A yellow weather warning for high winds has been issued for parts of Scotland next week.

The mild weather is set to continue but next week sees the arrival of windy weather, with gusts expected to reach 60 to 70 mph and even as high as 80 mph by the coast on Tuesday.

The Met Office has issued a weather warning on Tuesday for northern, western and central Scotland – and have advised that travel may be disrupted.

Posting online, the Met Office said: "A windy period is expected for parts of Scotland and northern England on Tuesday. The most likely scenario is for the strong or very strong winds to develop across coastal parts of northern and western Scotland, with strong gusts across parts of northern England, central and eastern Scotland.

"Gusts of 60-70 mph are possible, with potentially 70-80 mph gusts around some of the most exposed coastal sites."

What the Met Office say to expect:

There is a small chance of longer journey times or cancellations as road, rail, air and ferry services are affected with some roads and bridges closing.

There is a small chance that injuries and danger to life could occur from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties.

There is a small chance that injuries and danger to life could occur from flying debris as well as some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs.

There is a slight chance that power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage.

