Scotland's weather: Four yellow weather warnings issued for 75mph gales, snow and heavy rain

Have your say

Snow and ice expected in some parts of the country over the weekend as gales of up to 75mph and heavy rain continues.

From 3am to 9pm on Saturday, Scotland is set to be battered by wind as a yellow weather warning has been issued for the whole country apart from the north east.

Wintery weather expected across the country

There is a separate yellow weather warning for snow and ice over much of inland Scotland north of the Central Belt.

The Met Office warned that strong gusty winds with showers may bring some travel disruption.

Snow will affect higher routes, leading to difficult driving conditions and some icy patches.

A spokesperson for the agency said: "Gusts of 50-60mph are expected in places.

"Exposed parts of northern and western Scotland may see gusts of 65-75mph.

"Showers will fall as a mixture of rain, hail and sleet with snow accumulations expected to be mainly higher ground above 200-300m."

In the snow warning area, it said: "Accumulations of 1-3cm are expected above 100-200m, with 5-10cm above 300m.

"Icy patches will be an additional hazard along with some strong, gusty winds."

Areas around the English border face the threat of further flooding, where a rain warning will be in place until 6am on Saturday.

BACKGROUND: Storm Dennis - Residents evacuated in Scottish towns worst hit by flooding

The Met Office said: "20-30mm is likely to fall widely over higher ground with the potential for 50-70mm in a few places.

"Given the recent wet conditions this brings a risk of flooding."

A fourth yellow warning, for wind, follows from 9am to 9pm on Monday across western and northern Scotland.

The agency said: "A spell of very strong westerly winds is likely to push east from the Atlantic during early Monday.

"Many areas are likely to see gusts of 50-60mph, with some more exposed parts of western Scotland seeing gusts to 70 mph.

"A spell of strong northerly winds may develop across the north Highlands late in the day, bringing gusts of 50-60mph here, before winds generally ease from the west."

The Met Office has warned people to expect the following:

- Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely

- Probably some bus and train services affected, with some journeys taking longer

- Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges likely

- Some short term loss of power and other services is possible

- It’s likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities affected by spray and/or large waves

- Some roads and railways likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services

- Some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces

- Probably some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths