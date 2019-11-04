Scotland hour-by-hour weather forecast: here’s when heavy downpours will hit today

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for rain in Scotland today, with certain areas set to see heavy downpours.

The weather warning is in place until 11:59pm on Monday (4 Nov), covering Central, Tayside and Fife, Grampian and southwest Scotland, as well as the Lothians and the Borders.

The Met Office said, “Rain will become prolonged and heavy at times during Sunday night and well into Monday across eastern Scotland, moving south into southeast Scotland during the day.

“15-25 mm of rain is expected widely, with the most exposed high ground seeing 40-60 mm.

“Strong east to northeasterly winds are also expected, particularly near coasts where gusts of 50 mph are likely during Monday afternoon.”

Hour-by-hour forecast

11:00 - Light shower - 9C

12:00 - Overcast - 9C

13:00 - Cloudy - 10C

14:00 - Light shower - 10C

15:00 - Heavy rain - 9C

16:00 - Heavy rain - 9C

17:00 - Heavy rain - 9C

18:00 - Heavy rain - 9C

19:00 - Heavy rain - 9C

20:00 - Heavy rain - 8C

21:00 - Heavy rain - 8C

22:00 - Heavy rain - 8C

23:00 - Heavy rain - 8C

The Met Office outlook for Wednesday to Friday explains that it will be “a cold, dry start to Wednesday before rain arrives later, along with freshening winds.

“Further rain on Thursday, mainly in the east. Drier, brighter on Friday.”