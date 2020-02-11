Scotland hour-by-hour weather forecast: Amber warning issued as heavy snow to hit parts of the country

Have your say

Heavy snow is set to blast Scotland on Tuesday (11 Feb). The Met Office has issued an amber weather warning to parts of the country, and disruption is expected.

“Heavy snow showers will lead to transport disruption over parts of Southern Scotland,” said the Met Office.

Heavy snow is set to blast Scotland on Tuesday (11 Feb). The Met Office has issued an amber weather warning to parts of the country, and disruption is expected.

“Snow showers will become frequent and heavy at times through Tuesday afternoon and evening giving accumulations of 10 cm of snow within a few hours, particularly above 150 metres.”

Scotland weather: Met Office warn of 'heavy snow showers' as alert upgraded to amber

There will also be strong winds, which will gust to over 50 mph at times, and which will lead to “blizzard conditions and considerable drifting of lying snow over high ground.”

Hour-by-hour forecast (11 Feb)

This amber weather warning is in place from 2pm until 9pm on Tuesday (11 Feb), covering Dumfries and Galloway, Scottish Borders, East Ayrshire and South Lanarkshire.

11:00: Heavy snow - 1C

12:00: Heavy snow - 2C

13:00: Heavy snow - 1C

14:00: Heavy snow - 2C

15:00: Heavy snow - 1C

16:00: Heavy snow shower - 1C

17:00: Heavy snow - 1C

18:00: Heavy snow - 1C

19:00: Heavy snow - 1C

20:00: Sleet - 2C

21:00: Heavy snow - 1C

22:00: Light snow shower - 2C

23:00: Light snow shower - 2C

What to expect from this amber weather warning

- Travel delays on roads are likely, stranding some vehicles and passengers

- Some delays and cancellations to rail travel are likely

- There is a good chance that some rural communities could become cut off

- Power cuts are likely and other services, such as mobile phone coverage, may be affected