Scotland hit with yellow weather warnings for heavy rain and thunderstorms over five days

Experts at the Met Office have issued yellow weather warnings for large parts of the country for over a five day period.

A yellow thunderstorm warning is in place for large parts of the east coast and southern Scotland from 7pm today (Friday) until 10am on Saturday.

Edinburgh, Glasgow, Perth and Aberdeen are among the areas that are set to be hit with travel disruption and lightning strikes.

A Met Office spokesperson said: "Heavy showers and some thunderstorms will develop over parts of Northern Ireland and southern Scotland on Friday evening before extending further northeast over Scotland overnight.

"Heavy bursts of rain are expected, with hail also possible, giving accumulations of locally 15-30 mm within a few hours. The showers will move away from Northern Ireland in the early hours of Saturday then ease over Scotland later in the morning."

Here's what the Met Office says to expect during the Friday to Saturday warning:

A number of weather warnings have been issued over the coming days for large parts of Scotland

- There is a good chance driving conditions will be affected by spray, standing water and/or hail, leading to longer journey times by car and bus

- Delays to train services are possible

- Some short term loss of power and other services is likely

- Probably some damage to a few buildings and structures from lightning strikes

The first weather warning is in place on Friday and Saturday

- Some flooding of a few homes and businesses is possible, leading to some damage to buildings or structures

Rain warning for next week

Forecasters are then warning residents on the west coast of the country to expect periods of heavy rain which could lead to flash flooding and transport disruption.

The warnings are in place from 6pm on Sunday, July 21 right through until 6am on Tuesday, July 23.

Rain is expected over the west coast of Scotland

A statement on the Met Office website says: "A spell of heavy rain is expected across parts of western Scotland which may lead to some flooding and travel disruption."

Glasgow, Kilmarnock, Fort William and Ayr, among other places, are currently affected by the warnings.

A Met Office spokesperson said: "Rain will affect western Scotland through late Sunday and Monday before clearing on Tuesday morning.

"This will often be heavy and persistent, especially over hills.

"Many locations in this region will see 25-50 mm of rainfall, with the heaviest rain over high ground where 100-150 mm is likely to fall.

"The rain will be accompanied by strong winds, bringing a spell of coastal gales and gusts to around 50mph over hills and headlands."

Here's what the Met Office says to expect during the Sunday to Tuesday warning:

- Where flooding occurs, there is a slight chance of delays or cancellations to train and bus services

- Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures

- There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings