Scotland flood warnings map: all the SEPA warnings in place after Storm Dennis brings torrential rain

Storm Dennis saw Scotland hit with wet and windy weather over the weekend, with numerous flood warnings currently in place.

These are the 12 flood warnings currently in place in Scotland, according to the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA):

Callander

The River Isla at Coupar Angus

Moy Bridge

Upper Tay

Pitlochry to Ballinluig

Logierait to Jubilee Bridge

Innerpeffray to Bridge of Earn

Crieff to Innerpeffray

Carse of Lennoch to Lochlane

Bridge of Ruthven to Leitfie

Ballinluig to Logierait

Aberbothrie

SEPA said: “Remain vigilant and remember, it is your responsibility to take actions which help protect yourself and your property.

“Advice and information is available through Floodline on 0345 9881188. If you haven't already signed up to receive free flood messages, please call Floodline or register online at sepa.org.uk/floodingsignup.”

Is more rain set to hit Scotland?

Monday (17 Feb) is set to be windy with a mixture of sunny spells and showers.

The Met Office UK outlook said: “Showers will be heavy at times with hail and thunder in some places.

“Northern and western UK and the south coast of England will see the heaviest and most frequent showers.”

Monday evening will be windy with clear periods and further showers, mainly in the north and west. Showers will again be heavy at times, and also wintry over northern hills.

Tuesday (18 Feb) will be another windy day with a mixture of sunny spells and showers, which will be heavy at times with hail and thunder in a few spots. It will also feeling chilly.

It will be a dry start on Wednesday (19 Feb), with rain spreading east, which will be heavy in western areas. This will clear to sunshine and showers on Thursday (20 Feb)

There will be further rain spreading southeast on Friday (21 Feb), with gales developing across many places, explains the Met Office.