Scotland flood alerts: Further heavy rain expected in the wake of Storm Dennis

Flooding is still expected in parts of Scotland in the aftermath of Storm Dennis, with further heavy rain on its way.

These are the seven flood warnings currently in place, according to the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA):

Upper Tay

Pitlochry to Ballinluig

Logierait to Jubilee Bridge

Innerpeffray to Bridge of Earn

Crieff to Innerpeffray

Carse of Lennoch to Lochlane

Ballinluig to Logierait

SEPA said, “Remain vigilant and remember, it is your responsibility to take actions which help protect yourself and your property.

“Advice and information is available through Floodline on 0345 9881188. If you haven't already signed up to receive free flood messages, please call Floodline or register online at sepa.org.uk/floodingsignup.”

When will more rain hit Scotland?

The Met Office UK outlook for Thursday (20 Feb) explains that a “band of heavy rain and squally winds” will move south-eastwards, followed by colder conditions with sunny spells and showers, these heavy in places with hail and falling as snow over hills.

It will also be windy. Friday (21 Feb) will see cloud and rain spreading southeast, lying across southern and central areas over the weekend. It will be mild.

There will be some hill snow in the north, with sunny spells and wintry showers across Scotland.

“Unsettled and often windy conditions are expected to continue with areas of rain moving east across the UK interspersed with brighter, showery interludes,” adds the Met Office.