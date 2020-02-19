Scotland flood alerts: Further heavy rain and strong winds expected in the wake of Storm Dennis

Flooding is still expected in parts of Scotland in the aftermath of Storm Dennis, with further heavy rain set to hit.

These are the eight flood warnings currently in place, according to the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA):

Moy Bridge

Upper Tay

Pitlochry to Ballinluig

Logierait to Jubilee Bridge

Innerpeffray to Bridge of Earn

Crieff to Innerpeffray

Carse of Lennoch to Lochlane

Ballinluig to Logierait

SEPA said, “Remain vigilant and remember, it is your responsibility to take actions which help protect yourself and your property.

“Advice and information is available through Floodline on 0345 9881188. If you haven't already signed up to receive free flood messages, please call Floodline or register online at sepa.org.uk/floodingsignup.”

When will more rain hit Scotland?

The Met Office UK outlook for Thursday (20 Feb) forecasts, "Rain, some heavy, moving east along with squally winds, followed by colder conditions with sunny intervals and scattered showers. Showers possibly heavy with hail and falling as snow at times in the north and over hills further south.

"Wintry showers easing leaving clear spells and a touch of frost in places, but further wet and windy weather following across northern areas."

Friday (21 Feb) will be a windy day with gales in places, notably in northern England with some gusts of 60-70 mph. It will be mainly dry and bright in the south, but rain further north, particularly over hills.

"Through the weekend very strong winds, sunny spells and wintry showers will affect the north, patchy rain will affect the south. Further rain and strong winds spread east through Monday," adds the Met Office.