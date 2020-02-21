Scotland faces Yellow weather warnings across the country as wintry weather continues

Have your say

Snow and ice expected in some parts of the country over the weekend as winds continue

Several weather warnings are in place across the whole of Scotland this weekend.

Wintery weather expected across the country

From 3am on Saturday until 10pm the same day, Scotland is set to be battered by wind as a Yellow weather warning has been issued across the majority of the country.

There are additional Yellow weather warnings in place for snow and ice in the Central and North parts of the country.

The Met Office has warned that strong gusty winds in association with showers may bring some travel disruption and snow will affect higher routes leading to difficult driving conditions and some icy patches.

The weather warning is not expected to last into Sunday.

The Met Office has warned people to expect the following:

- Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely

- Probably some bus and train services affected, with some journeys taking longer

- Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges likely

- Some short term loss of power and other services is possible

- It’s likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities affected by spray and/or large waves

- Some roads and railways likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services

- Some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces

- Probably some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths