Road users warned of icy conditions across Scotland

The cold spell continues and drivers have been advised to travel with care as temperatures across the country are set to drop.

Traffic Scotland has issued a warning to motorists warning of icy conditions on the roads in Grampian, Highlands and Western Isles, Central, Tayside, Fife, Lothian, South Scotland and Strathclyde.

The cold weather is expected to continue into the week with some temperatures in the UK expected to drop to -6, according to the Met Office.

Traffic Scotland posted online: "Road users are advised to drive with care due to low temperatures and the risk of ice currently affecting driving conditions on many roads throughout the region. has been cleared."

