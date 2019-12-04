'Risk of snow' for parts of Scotland next week as Met Office warns of frost and freezing fog

With winter now in full swing, the risk of snow increases throughout the UK, with some areas of Scotland expected to see cooler temperatures and the chance of snow.

‘Risk of snow’

The BBC weather channel recently tweeted: “Risk of some #snow ... find out where in our latest monthly outlook.”

The BBC’s monthly outlook then explains that cold air could be on its way to the UK, bringing a chance of snow to some areas of the country.

“The jet stream above the north Atlantic Ocean will often be strong, leading to active low pressure areas passing near or right over the UK,” said the BBC.

“However, occasionally the low pressure track will drift to the south of our shores, allowing temporary incursions of cold air from Scandinavia and the Arctic to pass over.

“Snow is likely, for some of us, especially next week.”

The BBC forecast for Monday 9 December to Sunday 15 December explains that, “While the higher parts of central and northern Britain will be most likely to see some snow, lower levels could see some at times, too.

“Later in the week, night frosts are likely to return, especially to northern half of the UK, but perhaps further south as well, especially where there has been some snowfall.”

‘Widespread snow’

Scotland is set to see snow in some areas next week

The Met Office weather outlook also forecasts snow in some areas at the beginning of next week, into the second week of December.

The Met Office forecast for Sunday (8 Dec) says, “On Sunday, rain and transient mountain snow will cross the UK, followed by blustery showers, heaviest in the west.

Temperatures are then set to dip below average, with this increasing the chance of snow, as the Met Office explains that although “initially mild, temperatures are more likely to soon dip below normal, allowing an increasing risk of wintry showers the further north you go.

“Also a low risk of more widespread snow on northern edge of rain bands. Strong winds possible across the UK, especially in the south. Frost and freezing fog possible, particularly in the north.”