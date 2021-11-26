The Met Office has issued a Red warning for wind, with gusts of up to 84mph forecast on exposed sections of the A1 near Torness.

If these high winds speeds are experienced, a full closure of the A1 will take place.

Tommy Deans, BEAR Scotland’s Network Manager for South East Scotland said: “We expect the A1 to close to high sided vehicles later today.

"Traffic should divert via the A68 when this happens.

“Drivers of high sided and wind susceptible vehicles such as motorbikes, caravans, and cars with trailers or roof boxes should take particular care.”

BEAR Scotland will have 26 gritters treating trunk roads in South East Scotland this evening and a further 13 on patrol overnight.

Patrols will also monitor the Queensferry Crossing for ice.

