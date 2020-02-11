Queensferry Crossing: Fife motorists face this 34 mile diversion as bridge remains closed

Have your say

The bridge closed last night due to falling snow and ice.

As the Queensferry Crossing remains closed this morning in both directions, commuters face chaos to their commute.

Motorists were warned to brace for major disruption, with a 34-mile diversion required for those travelling by car between Fife and Edinburgh.

Drivers travelling southbound have been advised to divert via the A985 to the Kincardine Bridge and the M9.

Northbound drivers from Edinburgh have been advised to divert via the M9 to the M876 across Kincardine Bridge.

Commuters will also be able to cross the Clackmannshire Bridge by following the same route.

Traffic Scotland have advised that journey time via the A985 is 1 hour and 20 mins to Junction 1A and approximately 1 hour and 5 minutes to the M9 Junction 1A if taking the A977.

Motorists are advised to leave extra time for their journey and consider public transport.

As a result of the closure, ScotRail are running extra services across the Forth Rail Bridge and Stagecoach are also running extra buses over the Forth Road Bridge.