Popular Hawick restaurant collapses into raging river Teviot

This is the moment the wall at Sonia’s Bistro collapsed under the might of the River Teviot today.

Our photographer Bill McBurnie was at the scene taking photos of the raging water, when cracks began to appear in the side wall of the popular Hawick eaterie and bed and breakfast.

Sonia's Bistro in Hawick, moments before the collapse.

The bottom corner of the building – a well-known landmark in the town – had already come loose by the raging torrent, caused by heavy overnight rainfall, as Storm Ciara hit its peak.

But soon after, the side of the building gave way completely.

It took with it part of a kitchen and a bedroom.

A dog-walker spotted the bulding coming away at the corner and told co-owner Gino Antonacci and the building was evacuated before the collapse.

Gino told us: “It’s a real mess. I don’t really know what’s going to happen.

“We think it will get worse before it gets better.

“A man walking his dog saw the corner come away and came in to warn us, as did councillor Stuart Marshall.

“There were also cracks inside, so we evacuated the building and no-one was in when it collapsed.

“We will not be able to get back into the building. We will need to contact building control and a structural engineer, as well as the insurance company.”

We’ll have more on this story in the coming days.

Following heavy rain and flooding overnight Saturday into Sunday, a weather warning for snow and wind is in place covering the whole of Monday and Tuesday.

The rain, which is expected to continue today, is expected to turn to snow tonight.

The yellow weather warning is valid from midnight Sunday to midnight Tuesday, with up to 10cm of snow possible over 300m.

This covers almost entirely the whole of the Scottish Borders.

Whilst accumulations at low levels may only be temporary, strong winds will lead to blizzard conditions at times, as well as drifting snow. There may be local accumulations over higher ground of up to 20cm.

A yellow weather warning for wind remains in place throughout Sunday.

Residents are urged to continue to be prepared for the impact of this weather.

