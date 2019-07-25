Photo gallery: Spot yourself at Portobello Beach as Edinburgh records hottest day ever
Portobello Beach was rammed on Thursday as Edinburgh experienced its hottest day ever with temperatures soaring to more than 31 degrees.
Locals flocked to the Capital's famous seafront in their droves to lap up as much of the July sunshine as they could handle. And those who made the trip were rewarded with Mediterranean temperatures, with the Met Office confirming that the mercury had risen to 31.6C. The announcement means it was Edinburgh's hottest day since records began, beating the previous record set in 1975 by 0.2C. Can you spot yourselves in our gallery?
