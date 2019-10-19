Outlander location in East Lothian flooded after torrential rain

After today's rainfall, Preston Mill in East Lothian has flooded.

Outlander location, Preston Mill, which is located on the banks of the River Tyne in East Linton, has been affected by the recent adverse weather just weeks after restoration work was completed.

The Mill was one of the region’s last working grain mills having been used commercially until 1959. However, the 18th century needed urgent help to repair its water wheel after the mechanism which allowed it to turn broke over the winter months, causing it to jam in a fixed position.

Sam Heughan, star of the hit TV show offered his thanks after the conservation charity called on the public to help restore the picturesque mills where some of the TV shows most memorable scenes were filmed.

Within two weeks of the launch of the crowdfunding appeal, the sum of £12,000 required to undertake the repair works, was raised enabling work to be carried out to restore the wheel to its former glory.

But after this morning's torrential rain, the mill and exterior are flooded, with one Twitter user suggesting the water is up to 10 metres from three.

Picture: Tina Calcutt

Today's weather caused flooding in many homes in the East Linton area and a section of thr A1 was shut in both directions for a few hours following torrential rain and flooding.

