Met Office reveals 'half a month's worth of rain' falls in Edinburgh in 3 hours

More than half a month's worth of rain fell in three hours in the west of Edinburgh today, it has emerged.

Met Office forecaster Craig Snell said 44.4ml (1.8ins) of rain was collected at the Gogarbank weather station between 1pm and 4pm this afternoon.

Deep floodwater at South Gyle today.

He said: "The average in Edinburgh for June is 70ml (2.75ins) for the entire month. So there's been just over half a month's worth of rainfall in three hours."

It comes after flash flooding affected homes and roads across Edinburgh today, particularly in western parts of the city.

Motorists are still facing huge tailbacks on major commuter routes in and out of the Capital this evening.

Mr Snell said that 18.2ml (0.7ins) of rainfall had fallen at the Royal Botanic Gardens over the same three-hour period today, significantly less than at Gogarbank just a few miles away.

He said the bad weather will start to move further west this evening.