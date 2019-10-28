Met Office forecasts showers across much of Scotland this Hallowe'en

Have your say

Scotland's guisers could be in for a 'drookin'' rather than a dookin' this Hallowe'en as the weather takes a turn for the worse towards the end of the week.

The Met Office say the western half of Scotland could face showers around early evening on Thursday, just as kids start heading out trick-or-treating.

Heavy rain has been forecast for much of Scotland this Hallowe'en. Picture: JPIMedia

By contrast, Edinburgh revelers have the best chance of remaining dry, meaning zombie make up is unlikely to run.

Today sees the continuation of dry, sunny, weather due to a ridge of high pressure dominating the country.

This morning will start with another frost, with temperatures as low as Minus 4C (24F) in Stranraer and possibly even Minus 5C in highland glens.

Nicky Maxey of the Met Office said:”High pressure remains in charge on Tuesday, resulting in a dry, bright and chilly day for Scotland.

“That high pressure starts to break down on Wednesday, with a chance of a shower coming from a low pressure system pushing in from the south west.

“On Thursday, there’s the prospect of further showers in the west and temperatures of around 7C (44F) just as Hallowe’en celebrations are starting.”