Major disruption on M8, M9 and Scotland's busiest roads amid snow and ice weather warnings

Have your say

Wintry conditions are causing significant delays on many of Scotland's busiest roads this morning.

Storm Ciara has brought wet and windy weather conditions to Scotland over the past few days, with Met Office weather warnings still in place as further wintry conditions are forecast.

Wintry conditions are causing significant delays on many of Scotland's busiest roads this morning.

A Met Office yellow weather warning for snow and ice is currently in place for most of Scotland from 12am on Monday (10 Feb) to 23.59pm on Tuesday (11 Feb).

The Met Office said: “Heavy snow and strong winds will combine to lead to disruption to travel, especially over higher routes.”

Travel disruptions to expect from this weather warning: What to expect

- Possible travel delays on roads stranding some vehicles and passengers

A gritter spotted out on the roads (Photo: Traffic Scotland)

- Possible delays or cancellations to rail and air travel

- Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges likely

- Some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces

- Icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths

Current delays

M8 J28 East - Slip On - queue eastbound

M8 J2 Claylands (Between slips) - queue eastbound

M8 J25 - J24 Helen St - queue eastbound

M8 J29 - A737 junction - queue eastbound

M8 J27 East - Slip On - queue eastbound

M8 J13 Between Slips - queue westbound

M9 J1a Kirkliston - J1 Newbridge - queue eastbound

M80 J2 Robroyston - J3 Hornshill - queue southbound

M80 J4 (Mollinsburn) - between slips - queue northbound

M77 J3 North - Slip On - queue northbound

M74 J11 (Poneil) - J12 (Millbank) - accident - northbound

A702 B7055 - A73 - accident - northbound and southbound

M74 J2a (Fullarton Road Junction) - queue - northbound

M74 J5 (Raith) - J6 (Hamilton) - queue - northbound

M74 J5 (Raith Interchange) - queue - northbound

A74(M) J15 Beattock - J16 Johnstonebridge - accident - northbound

M77 J5 Maidenhill - J5 (S) - queue - southbound

B7071 S of M74 J5 (Raith Interchange) - queue - northbound

M77 J2 North - Slip On - queue northbound

A83 Lochgair - Lochgilphead - accident - eastbound and westbound