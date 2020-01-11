Letham village faces its latest flooding nightmare

This was the scene in Letham village this morning after a night of heavy rain - the third time residents have faced flooding in a matter of weeks.

On December 19 the Falkirk Herald reported how the area can be contaminated with human waste from toilets in local homes during flooding because the Scottish Water pumping station near the entrance to Letham Terraces cannot cope with heavy rainfall.

One angry resident quoted in that story argued signs should be put up to alert people to the risk the waste poses to health, while another said: “Children and adults are wading through this water – which contains waste and sewage from houses – and taking it into their school and their homes on their feet.

“They are just treating this like it’s ordinary floodwater and it’s not.”

Scottish Water and Falkirk Council are working on a project to fix a damaged overflow pipeline, but construction is not set to take place until 2021.

Scottish Water has said flooding from the nearby burn “will sometimes impact our sewer network capacity”.