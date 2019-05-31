Junior rideout was no washout

The annual Selkirk Junior Rideout is a joyous occasion for kids as it gives many their first chance of riding behind the Royal Burgh Standard Bearer.

And Wednesday evening was no different as even the very wet conditions failed to wash away the pride of the kids who took part.

The event, organised by Selkirk Ex-Standard Bearers’ Association, was another great success, with 104 youngsters taking part and many Souters turning out to watch.

Ride organiser Gordon Hislop told us: “It went remarkably well, considering the weather, which was very wet as we left the Haining.

“It continues to go from strength to strength, and we had more riders than ever before, with the riders and ponies coming from all the Borders towns, as well as from as far as to the south of Newcastle.

“It was fantastic to see the Selkirk Silver Band join the parade, along with the junior band.

“As always, we are grateful to our ride sponsors the Scottish Borders Housing Association, as well as Bookers Cash and Carry who provided the goodie bags for the kids and Broomhill Equestrian Centre, who gave us the goodie bags for the ponies.

“We’d also like to thank Sheila Lockie and friends who made all the rosettes, all those who marshalled the event, and the police, who said they were very happy at how it went.

“Without all these people, we couldn’t make the ride the success it is.”

The ride followed the now traditional route starting at the Station Yard and up Mill Street, led by Royal Burgh Standard Bearer Craig Monks on horseback, along with his attendants on foot,

The procession continued up the Green and into the Haining, where there was a short stop when the youngsters received goodie bags.

The ride then left the Haining on to Castle Street, where they were led by the silver band through the town, stopping in the lower Back Row and High Street so Craig and his attendants could hand out rosettes to the riders as well as badges to first-timers.

The ride then moved through a packed Market Place and down the Green and Mill Street to the finish back at the Station Yard.