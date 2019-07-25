It's the hottest day ever - Edinburgh roasts as capital breaks all-time temperature record

Edinburgh basked in its hottest day on record as temperatures breached the 30c mark this afternoon.

The capital hit a high of 31.2 degrees at 3pm, breaking the previous all-time high of 30c, set back more than 40 years ago in 1975.

People enjoyed the sun at Portobello beach as temperatures soared (Photo: TSPL)

STV's meteorologist Sean Batty announced the news on Twitter and said: "It's official. Edinburgh is currently experiencing its warmest day on record with the temperature hitting 31.2C at 3pm.

"Previous record in the city was 30C set in 1975."

The record comes on the same day the UK nudges close to a new all-time high of 39c having already broken the record for the hottest July day as temperatures reached 37.7c in Essex and West London.

The temperatures saw widespread transport disruption for trains travelling into Edinburgh from London, with many services delayed by more than half an hour due to speed restrictions between London and Peterborough.

Much of Western Europe experienced temperatures above those experienced during the record-breaking June heatwave, with Germany setting a new temperature record of 41.5c and a red alert being put in place in northern France, with Paris temperatures hitting a record 42.2c.

The Netherlands also saw its highest temperature ever, hitting 39.4c.

However, the weather is due to take a turn for the worst overnight with thunderstorms predicted for the east coast of the UK, with potential hail and torrential rain.

A flood alert is also in place in Edinburgh and the Lothians.