He said: "It's important that people check the latest information before they set off, drive to the conditions and follow Police Scotland travel advice."

In Pictures: Scotland blanketed by snow as Storm Ciara batters the country

Transport has been disrupted as snow and strong winds hit Scotland in the aftermath of Storm Ciara.

Wintry conditions on the roads hit rush hour drivers on Monday morning, while train and ferry services were also affected.Forecasters said strong winds could lead to blizzard conditions while there may be up to 20cm of snow by Tuesday evening over the highest routes.

Snow, wind and rain hit many Scottish cities this afternoon.

1. Edinburgh Castle was closed today due to bad weather

Snow, wind and rain hit many Scottish cities this afternoon.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Heavy snow showers caused problems on some roads, with traffic restricted to one lane on the M90 at Kelty in Fife and blizzard conditions reported on the M74 at Beattock.

2. Storm Ciara continues to affect Scotland

Heavy snow showers caused problems on some roads, with traffic restricted to one lane on the M90 at Kelty in Fife and blizzard conditions reported on the M74 at Beattock.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
The wintry weather also affected other train routes in Scotland

3. The wintry weather also affected other train routes in Scotland

The wintry weather also affected other train routes in Scotland
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
It comes after Storm Ciara battered the country with high winds and heavy rain over the weekend, which led to flooding, damage to buildings and transport disruption.

4. Elsewhere, more than a dozen ferry services were cancelled due to the high winds with others delayed or rescheduled.

It comes after Storm Ciara battered the country with high winds and heavy rain over the weekend, which led to flooding, damage to buildings and transport disruption.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3