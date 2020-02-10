In Pictures: Scotland blanketed by snow as Storm Ciara batters the country
Transport has been disrupted as snow and strong winds hit Scotland in the aftermath of Storm Ciara.
Wintry conditions on the roads hit rush hour drivers on Monday morning, while train and ferry services were also affected.Forecasters said strong winds could lead to blizzard conditions while there may be up to 20cm of snow by Tuesday evening over the highest routes.
1. Edinburgh Castle was closed today due to bad weather
Snow, wind and rain hit many Scottish cities this afternoon.