Highland village claims new Easter Monday weather record in Scotland

Scotland basked in its warmest ever Easter Monday weather - with a village in the Highlands claiming the new record.

Temperatures soared to 24.2C in Kinlochewe, in Wester Ross, nearly three degrees higher than the previous record, which was set at Culzean Castle in Ayrshire, in 2014.

Scotland was hotter than Madrid, Rome and Athen, with the mini-heatwave predicted to continue again today.

All four UK nations broke records, with highs of 25C, 23C and 21.4C recorded in London, Cardiff and Armagh respectively.

However forecasters have predicted that storms are on their way to Scotland within the new few days.

Although many parts of Scotland will be sunny and warm again on Tuesday, conditions are expected to be much cooler and cloudier on the east coast.

Thundery showers are then set to sweep across Scotland on Wednesday and Thursday.

They are expected to be followed by heavy rain, with as much as 40 mm of rain possible in the space of 24 hours. and gales of up to 60 mph lashing the country.

Met Office forecaster Sophie Yeomans said: “We’re keeping warnings under close review, with localised surface water flooding possible as 20-40mm of rain falls in 24 hours.

“Thundery downpours are likely for Scotland on Wednesday night and through Thursday. Tuesday is forecast to be 21C – but it’s a very different picture by the weekend, with the risk of heavy rain and gales with 50-60mph gusts.

“The windiest conditions are likely to be in the north-west - but blustery conditions are expected for other parts.”

Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland all enjoyed their warmest Easter Sunday this weekend, with temperatures then reaching 23.4C at the Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh.

