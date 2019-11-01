Heavy rain in Scotland expected to cause flooding over weekend

Have your say

Persistent and occasionally heavy rain is expected to develop across Scotland as yellow warnings have been issued across the northeast.

The Met Office has warned flooding is likely as heavy rain is set to hit Central, Tayside & Fife, Aberdeenshire and the Highlands from Saturday morning until Sunday afternoon.

Rainfall accumulations of 25 to 40 mm are likely through Aberdeenshire, eastern Moray and northern Angus and as much as 60-80 mm across Easter Ross and Caithness, with perhaps a little more over high ground.

However, rain is predicted to lose intensity through Sunday.

READ MORE: Flooding from warm springs leading to 'drastic' change in Europe's landscape

READ MORE: Baby died after falling from block of flats

Yellow warnings have been issued for northeastern Scotland over the weekend. Picture: SWNS

The warnings said to expect flooding of a few homes and businesses, disruption of bus and train services and spray and flooding on roads probably making journey times longer.