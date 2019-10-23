Heavy rain expected to blast parts of Scotland this weekend

Parts of Scotland are set to be hit by a deluge this weekend, with the Met Office issuing yellow weather warnings for torrential rain.

This weather warning is in place from 12pm on Friday (25 October) until 23.59pm on Saturday (26 October), covering South West Scotland and the Borders.

The Met Office said, “Heavy rain beginning on Friday is expected to continue into Saturday which may bring transport disruption and flooding.

“Rain is expected to arrive across parts of the UK during Friday and become heavy and persistent, this is especially true for high ground exposed to the strong southwesterly wind.

“This rain is expected to continue falling in similar areas for around 24 hours. As such during this period 40-60 mm of rain is likely, with perhaps as much as 100 mm over higher ground.”

What to expect from this weather warning

- There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings

- There is a small chance of fast flowing or deep floodwater causing danger to life

- Where flooding occurs, there is a slight chance of delays or cancellations to train and bus services

- Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures

- There is a small chance that some communities become cut off by flooded roads

- There is a slight chance of power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses

Looking further ahead

Looking further ahead, the Met Office forecast for Sunday 27 October to Tuesday 5 November said, “After a wet start to the weekend, Sunday will be drier and cooler with sunny spells for most of the UK.

“Scattered showers will continue in the north with some turning heavy at times. Into next week, it is likely we will see some dry spells with plenty of sunshine across all areas. It may also be windy, with severe gales possible in places.”