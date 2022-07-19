Heatwave halts all Avanti West Coast Scotland-London trains

Trains between Scotland and London on the west coast main line have been suspended by Avanti West Coast after overhead cable damage and a fire.

By Alastair Dalton
Tuesday, 19th July 2022, 3:53 pm

The move followed its trains between Glasgow, Edinburgh and London being significantly slowed down from their normal 125mph maximum because of the extreme heat, which reached a new UK record of 40.2C at Heathrow Airport at 12.50pm on Tuesday.

An Avanti spokesperson said: “In the past few hours, we’ve experienced a number of infrastructure issues including overhead line damage at Quintinshill and a lineside fire at Harrow on the approach to London.

“As a result, we have just suspended services for the remainder of the day.”

Avanti West Coast operates between Glasgow, Edinburgh and London Euston

The spokesperson said before the service suspension, the frequency of trains from Glasgow to London had remained roughly the same as normal but “journey times were extended as a result of our trains having to run at much slower speeds”.

