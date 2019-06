Half a month's worth of rain fell in just three hours as roads transport links and roads struggled to cope. Take a look through our gallery below, thich shows just how the people of Edinburgh were affected:

1. Edinburgh flash floods Edinburgh was submerged by a month's worth of rain falling in just three hours on Monday - causing major disruption on the transport networks, jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. Edinburgh flash floods Motorists faced huge delays on Monday evening after roads became unpassable around the city. jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. Edinburgh flash floods Several areas the west of the city were the worst hit - forcing businesses to close early. jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. Edinburgh flash floods Numerous roads quickly became 'no go areas' as water levels rose. jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more