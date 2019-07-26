Flood warnings for Edinburgh and the Lothians as yellow warning for rain put in place

A flood warning has been put in place for Edinburgh and the Lothians due to potential heavy and persistent rain in the area on Saturday.

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency put the warning in place at 3pm today.

The organisation are urging people to remain vigilant and said: "Persistent and at times heavy rain will push across parts of central and southern Scotland from early on Saturday.

"This may lead to flooding due to surface water and from small watercourses. Built up areas are at greater risk where possible impacts could include: flooding of low-lying land, roads, properties and disruption to travel."

The warning follows a yellow warning for rain for part of the Lothians and most of the west of Scotland.

The Met Office has put the warning in place from 9am on Saturday until 3pm on Sunday.

The warning, which also affects all but the south-west of England, says: "An area of rain is expected to move slowly and erratically northwestwards across parts of the UK on Saturday and Sunday, and while some places within the warning area may see very little others could see several hours of heavy rain.

"Accumulations of 40-60mm are possible, with perhaps as much as 80-100mm in places, especially over high ground.

"There is a small chance of flooding damage to homes and businesses."