Flood alerts issued across Scotland as heavy rain hits

Heavy rain is set to hit Scotland over the next few days, with flood alerts in place.

The Met Office explains that today (Wed 5 June) Scotland will experience “a rather cloudy start with outbreaks of mainly light rain.”

The rain will turn “more showery through the morning with some brighter spells developing.

“The showers likely to be slow moving and occasionally heavy this afternoon, especially in the west. Maximum temperature 18C.”

Flood alerts

There are five flood alerts currently in place for Scotland, including:

- Aberdeenshire and Aberdeen City

- Ayrshire and Arran

- Dundee and Angus

- Findhorn Nairn Moray and Speyside

- West Central Scotland

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) explains that people should “remain vigilant and remember, it is your responsibility to take actions which help protect yourself and your property.

“Advice and information is also available through Floodline on 0345 9881188.”

These five flood alerts are now in force until further notice.

Will the heavy rain continue?

According to the Met Office, on Thursday (6 June) Scotland is set to see “a bright day with a mix of sunny spells and, while most places remain dry, a few showers.”

These showers will once again be “slow moving and perhaps heavy. Light winds. Maximum temperature 17C.”

Friday is set to see sunny spells and will feel warm “with light winds, but evening rain.”

“Saturday looks wet with occasionally heavy rain or showers. Mostly cloudy Sunday with further rain or showers.”

Looking further ahead

Looking further ahead, the Met Office UK outlook for Sunday 9 June to Tuesday 18 June said, “The unsettled and cool weather looks set to continue on Sunday.

“There will be showers for many and the likelihood of more persistent rain and strong winds arriving from the southwest to affect many parts later in the day.

Next week, conditions “will probably start cool, changeable and showery, with some longer spells of rain.”