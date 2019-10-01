Flood alert: Warning issued in Scotland as heavy rain causes disruption

Scotland is set to see significantly wet weather conditions over the next few days, with a flood alert currently in place.

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) has issued a flood alert in Dumfries and Galloway, for coastal flooding and flooding from surface water and small watercourses.

Scotland is set to see significantly wet weather conditions over the next few days, with a flood alert currently in place

SEPA said, “Localised flooding of low-lying coastal areas and roads is possible as a result of the current high spring tides.

“Heavy rain overnight from Monday evening into Tuesday morning across southern parts of the region could cause flooding from surface water and small watercourses. There could be isolated flooding to low-lying land and roads, particularly in known trouble spots.”

SEPA warned the public to “remain vigilant and remember, it is your responsibility to take actions which help protect yourself and your property.”

Advice and information is also available through Floodline on 0345 9881188.

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) has issued a flood alert in Dumfries and Galloway, for coastal flooding and flooding from surface water and small watercourses

Heavy rain and northeasterly winds

The Met Office forecast for today (Tue 1 Oct) explains that there will be “some rain at first, heavy in Dumfries and Galloway, clearing as sunnier skies extend from the north during the morning.

“Perhaps the odd shower towards East Lothian and Berwickshire. Fresh northeasterly winds gradually easing.”

It will also be colder, with a maximum temperature of 13C.

Wednesday will be a mainly dry day with some good sunny spells, and just the chance of the odd coastal shower. Frost is also expected at night.

Thursday will see some rain in the evening, alongside becoming breezy.

Friday morning will see patchy rain before becoming brighter, with heavy rain later on in the day on Saturday (5 October).

The Met Office UK outlook said, “Into the weekend it is likely that unsettled, wet and windy weather will continue to dominate, especially in the north and west with the risk of coastal gales.”