Fire services share pictures that show extent of flooding in East Lothian

The Dunbar Fire and Rescue Services has shared pictures of flood damage after the torrential rain.

Posting on their Facebook page, the team said: "Today at around 1000 crew from Dunbar and Dalkeith were alerted to reports of flood water entering properties just outside East Linton.

Picture: Dunbar Fire and Rescue

"Crew quickly got to work with a low level strainer and lines of hose at one section and a portable pump at the other and pumped water into a neighbouring field away from the properties. Thanks too the speedy response from East lothian council who cleared the drains which helped bring the water level down.

"Crew returned to Dunbar station at around 1400."

The wet weather saw an East Lothian Outlander filming location flooded as well as a section of the A1 being shut in both directions for hours because of the torrential rain. Police shared a video showing one carriageway of the A1 at Haddington completely underwater following the wet weather.

