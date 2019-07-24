Fife Weather warning: Another lightning storm headed our way

A fresh warning has been issued across Fife for yet another late-night thunder and lightning storm.

It comes after many endured a hot sleepless night with thunder and lightning strikes into the early hours.

One house in Fife caught fire after being hit by lightning early this morning.

Now a warning has been issued, lasting from 3pm on Thursday, until 4am on Friday.

The Met Office said of the warning: “Following a hot day (in places exceptionally so), scattered thunderstorms are likely to break out from late afternoon onwards.

“While some areas, particularly in the south of the warning area may well avoid the storms, where they do occur they could produce 20-30 mm of rain in less than an hour, along with frequent lightning, hail and gusty winds.

“Perhaps the main focus will be later in the evening and into the first part of the night across northern England and southern and eastern parts of Scotland, where storms could be more widespread and locally intense.”

Get in touch and tell us your story

Email: ffpnews@fifetoday.co.uk

Twitter: @FFP

Facebook: www.facebook.com/FifeFreePress