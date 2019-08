A yellow weather warning for thunderstorms has been issued for most of Wednesday.

The Met Office warning covers most of Scotland and is in force from 11 am until late into the evening, though the forecast for the Falkirk area suggests it will be late afternoon before any heavy rain appears.

Thunderstorms are forecast for Wednesday.

Things should improve on Thursday with a warm and dry day, but rain is likely to return on Friday and continue through most of the weekend, with temperatures becoming much cooler on Sunday.