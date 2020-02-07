Extra weather warning for heavy rain issued for Borders

Have your say

A weather warning for heavy rain has been issued for the Borders this weekend.

In force from 3pm tomorrow, February 8, until noon the day after, it’s a yellow Met Office warning urging Borderers to be aware of adverse weather conditions.

A Met Office spokesperson said: “One or more periods of heavy rain are expected across Northern Ireland and parts of Scotland through late Saturday and early Sunday, leading to some travel disruption and flooding.

“20 to 40mm of rain will fall quite widely, with a few hilly areas receiving 60 to 80mm, all within about 18 hours.

“Poor travel conditions will be exacerbated by very strong winds, for which separate warnings are in force.

“Rain will give way to squally showers later on Sunday morning.”

Yellow weather warnings have already been issued for the Borders for high winds this weekend and possible snow next week.

The warning for snow is in force from first thing on Monday, February 10, until noon the day after, and the warnings for high winds apply from noon tomorrow until noon on Tuesday, February 11.

If Storm Ciara, that being the name given to the low-pressure system heading our way, brings snow with it, as forecast, it will be the first widespread snowfall to hit the region since Thursday, January 9.

Over the weekend, gusts of wind are forecast to hit 60mph in inland areas, with ones of 80mph or higher possible in coastal areas and exposed locations.

Delays and cancellations to transport services, damage to power supplies and large coastal waves are possible, according to the Met Office.

“Storm Ciara will bring very strong winds and potentially some disruption to travel throughout Sunday,” its spokesperson added.

“Injuries and danger to life from flying debris are possible.

“Injuries and danger to life could occur from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea-fronts, coastal roads and properties.

“Some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs, could happen.

“Road, rail, air and ferry services may be affected, with longer journey times and cancellations possible.

“Some roads and bridges may close.

“Power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage.”