After over 40mm of rainfall was recorded in a single hour in the Capital on Sunday July 4, many Edinburgh streets have been overrun with flash floods and submerged under water.

This came after warnings of floods across the UK sprung into life on Sunday afternoon as social media footage showed the dramatic impact of flooding in different areas of the UK, but with floods hitting Edinburgh particularly hard and bringing travel across the Central Belt to a standstill.

In the last 24 hours, the Royal Botanic Gardens Edinburgh saw 57.6mm of rainfall according to the Scottish Environmental Protection Agency (SEPA), with other areas around the city likewise seeing soaring amounts of rainfall.

With a warm but wet few days still ahead for the city, there are concerns that these flash floods might run into the rest of the week.

Here’s what you need to know.

Will there be more flash floods in Edinburgh?

With the Met Office predicting bouts of heavy rain for Monday July 5 and Tuesday July 6, areas known to be more vulnerable to flooding such as Murrayfield and Stockbridge continue to be at risk of flash flooding.

Some heavy rain is predicted for the Capital this afternoon, which will no doubt add to already high water levels in low-lying areas like Cannonmills and add to their continuing flood risk due to their proximity to the Water of Leith.

According to the Met Office, the average monthly rainfall for Edinburgh is 66mm – so yesterday’s figure of 48.4mm rainfall for this month so far is a considerable amount, prompting river water levels to rise across the city.

As such, flood alerts remain in place for Edinburgh and the Lothians, as well as for over ten other locations across Scotland.

Areas in Edinburgh which look to be most at risk of any further flooding are those where surface water flooding and river flooding can combine – such as in Comely Bank, Bonnington, Stockbridge and Roseburn.

You can view the areas most at risk of different types of flooding by using SEPA’s interactive flood maps here.

The Met Office has said that while the weather will dry out across the rest of the week, scattered showers with several heavy downpours should still be expected.

