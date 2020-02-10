Edinburgh weather: Heavy snow set to fall in Capital and Lothians TODAY as three-day weather warning issued - hour-by-hour

Have your say

Edinburgh hour-by-hour weather: Heavy snow set to fall in Capital and Lothians TODAY as three-day weather warning issued

The three-day warning, for wind and snow on Monday and Tuesday and then snow and ice on Wednesday, is in place all day on Monday and comes after Storm Ciara hit the region over the weekend, forcing the partial closure of Edinburgh Waverley and disrupting the tram network.

The white stuff will begin falling as sleet around 8am, according to Met Office officials, and will gain in intensity as the morning goes on.

Heavy snow is expected to begin falling at around 10am and continue until around 5pm.

What the Met Office say to expect:

- Possible travel delays on roads stranding some vehicles and passengers

- Possible delays or cancellations to rail and air travel

- Power cuts may occur and other services, such as mobile phone coverage, may be affected.

- Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges likely

- Some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces

- Icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths.

Here's the hour-by-hour forecast for Monday:

7am: Heavy rain

8am: Sleet

9am: Sleet

10am: Heavy snow

11am: Heavy snow

12pm: Light snow

1pm: Heavy snow

2pm: Heavy snow shower

3pm: Light snow

4pm: Light snow

5pm: Sleet

6pm: Light rain

7pm: Light rain

8pm: Light shower

9pm: Sleet

10pm: Light shower

11pm: Overcast

A spokesperson for the Met Office said: "Frequent and heavy snow showers will affect the region throughout Monday and Tuesday.

"Snow showers will occur especially over high ground, giving slight accumulations of 1 to 3 cm above 150 metres and 5-10 cm above 300 metres.

"Snow will gradually build up and in a few locations, accumulations of over 20 cm are possible by Tuesday evening over the highest routes in Scotland.

"The height of the snow level will vary throughout the period, but it is likely that any snow accumulations at low levels will only be temporary.

"Strong winds, gusting 50-60 mph, will lead to blizzard conditions at times and considerable drifting of lying snow over high ground. Icy surfaces are likely to occur, more especially on Monday night into Tuesday morning.

"Frequent lightning strikes are also possible, perhaps leading to interruptions to power supplies."